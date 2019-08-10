In Com Staff August 10 2019, 6.10 pm August 10 2019, 6.10 pm

Saaho, the Prabhas starrer magnum opus directed by Sujith is all set to hit the screens on the 30th of August. The film is a trilingual made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Shraddha Kapoor is making her debut in south films through Saaho. The film which was supposed to be an Independence Day release is pushed to the month-end and hero Prabhas and producers have thanked all those actors, producers and distributors of other films who have rescheduled the release of their film to enable Saaho to have a single release. Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey is playing the role of a baddie in the film and the actor talks about it in detail.

While explaining about his character, Chunky mentions that he is playing the villain in the movie and the poster that he had shared in the social media page says it all. The actor sports a rugged look with salt-and-pepper hair and beard, stone-cold eyes and a scary expression. He is also seen smoking a cigar and at the backdrop, the poster reads, ‘The Devil Himself’. He also revealed his character name as Devraj and that he has an ominous look and steadfast gaze. Daughter and actress Ananya Pandey has also shared the poster on her social media page with a caption ‘OG’ with a lion emoji.