It’s an understatement that the recently launched Saaho teaser has taken the internet by storm. Released online on June 13th morning in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the teaser is setting new benchmarks in terms of social media reach and engagement. The one film old director of the film Sujeeth is getting rave reviews for the scale and level of action that he has managed to pull off in Saaho. We can’t wait for the trailer next, and then the eventual release of this Prabhas - Shraddha Kapoor starrer on August 15th. In a recent interaction with the media, Sujeeth added that he didn’t feel any pressure directing the Bauhubali star. “I did not feel any pressure to direct a big star like Prabhas anna. He has complete faith in me and my work, and that’s what matters the most to me. The producers and other team members also imposed their confidence in me.” The young director says that he is now feeling the heat, with butterflies in his stomach, as the film nears its release in theatres.

Sujeeth further explained his process in gearing up for Saaho and getting the film on the floors. “I began working on Saaho soon after the release of my first film Run Raja Run. I took one or two months to finish the script, and I had it ready even before the release of Baahubali - The Beginning. I narrated the story to Prabhas and he loved it. But a lot of time was required to get the action right. I met the action guys in 2015 with all the sequences that I had planned, they gave some suggestions and then I altered some things at the script level.”