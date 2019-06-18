In Com Staff June 18 2019, 10.06 am June 18 2019, 10.06 am

The teaser of Prabhas’ action-packed entertainer Saaho hit the deck last week and was well-received by his ‘die-hard’ fans. With loads of stunt sequences, shootouts, and chases, Saaho is projected as the biggest action film to come out of India. The terrific teaser of the film showcased glimpses of the gargantuan scale of the film, along with a tease of the fantastic star cast that it possesses. According to sources in Tollywood, the team is now working on the final schedule of the film in Innsbruck, Austria. “A couple of scenes and a song will be shot in this beautiful hill city, with which the entire shoot of the film will be wrapped up. The post-production process is taking place simultaneously, ensuring that there will be no hurdles as we approach the worldwide release on the 15th of August, on the account of Independence Day,” says the source.

With a huge star cast that consists of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, and Jackie Shroff amidst others, Saaho has been a project that has pulled in the attention of fans and audiences right from day one. Prabhas has performed some daredevil stunts for the film on his own. The action for the film has been predominantly choreographed by Hollywood stunt supervisor Kenny Bates, who has worked on films such as Pearl Harbor, Training Day, Transformers and the recent biggie 2.0 which was helmed by Shankar. The stunts are indeed the USP of Saaho and will be the first reason why this film could turn into a wholesomely entertaining theatrical experience.