Saaho: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer looks packed with action

Prabhas became a household name thanks to Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Not just down South, he has made a name for himself all over the country and even overseas. His fans are eagerly waiting for the actor’s next release titled Saaho. Prabhas celebrates his birthday on Tuesday and the makers of the movie have shared a behind-the-scenes video as a treat for his fans.

Titled Shades Of Saaho Chapter 1, the video reveals the look of the actors and shows us the action sequences that were shot in Abu Dhabi during the 30-day schedule. Prabhas is surely seen in a totally different avatar from what was showcased in the Baahubali series. Prabhas makes an entry only at the end of videos, like a surprise element for his fans on his birthday. But Shraddha Kapoor steals the show. The actress is seen doing some serious action sequences and excels in them. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma have a blink and miss appearance in the video.

After watching this edition of Shades of Saaho, we can clearly say that the movie is packed with some amazing action. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho’s release date is yet to be revealed.