After the magnum opus Baahubali, despite getting many offers, hero Prabhas signed up for Saaho - a massive project - directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T series. This film, which is being made simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, has been having many announced release dates and eventual postponements. Finally, the movie's team announced that Saaho would hit the screens on the 30th of August. Since Saaho is a much-anticipated film, other flicks which were supposed to release on that day have rescheduled their release date to enable Saaho to be a single release. Hero Prabhas and producer UV Creations have thanked other producers, actors and directors for this gesture.

Prabhas, through a statement, mentioned, “A Big Thank you to all the actors, producers and directors of the films who have had to reschedule their release dates to accommodate Saaho on August 30. Team Saaho is grateful to you all and we wish you the very best for your releases. Love & Respect." There were quite a few films which were slated to release on the 30th August. However, they have been pushed to a later date, to make way for a solo release.