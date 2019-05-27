Saaho: Prabhas is ready for action in this new poster

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 3.26 pm May 27 2019, 3.26 pm

After leaving us spellbound with his jaw-dropping performance in the blockbuster series Baahubali, Prabhas is all set to rule the screens in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor has action-drama Saaho as his next, which is a trilingual film starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The earlier posters starring Prabhas have made fans swoon over the actor’s stylish look. A new poster came in as a surprise for us on Monday and it features another cool look of Prabhas in it.

The poster features a side angle image of Prabhas, riding a bike in high-speed, with his uber cool glasses and Bluetooth headset on. The background has broken pieces of glass and an upturned car blown up in the air. The poster shows the actor all geared up for a high-in-octane scene and we assume it to be a nail-biting one! Some time back, the makers unveiled the Shades Of Saaho, which were motion posters introducing Prabhas’ and Shraddha’s characters in the film.

Take a look at Prabhas’ post here:

The film also marks Shraddha’s Telugu debut and reportedly, the Stree actor will play an ‘important character from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated’. She will also be seen performing some daredevil action stunts in the movie.

Talking about speaking Telugu for the first time, Shraddha earlier said in an interview, “It’s always fascinating to speak a new language. I don’t take any prompting and it takes me a long time to memorise my lines. My director (Sujeeth) was my Telugu coach on set. We would shoot one scene in Hindi and then do it again in Telugu. Sometimes at night, I would go to bed and the Telugu lines would keep playing in my head. It was almost like I was shooting two films, not one.”

Presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and helmed by Sujeeth, Saaho is set to hit the screens on August 15.