Saaho: Prabhas shoots at Hyderabad for his grand intro sequence

After visiting different parts of the world for the majority of the shoot, the team of Saaho is now camping at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for the much-talked-about intro sequence of the film which will feature the hero Prabhas planning and executing a robbery. The shoot for the same is now progressing at a specially erected set that will match a European building. With this, almost the entire shoot of the film will be wrapped up with only a small set of scenes to be shot later.

Saaho is coming up as one of India’s most exciting films lined up for the year, an action thriller that features never-seen-before stunt work and a shiny cast that has names from all across the nation. Apart from Prabhas, it has Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and many others. This is Prabhas’ first film since the mighty Baahubali series, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make it a special one for both himself and his fans.

After Saaho, Prabhas will be moving on to his upcoming romantic drama in which he is paired up with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film which has ‘Amour’ as its tentative title will take off in full swing from next month.