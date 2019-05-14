Saaho: Prabhas to dub for the Hindi version of the film too!

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 7.27 pm May 14 2019, 7.27 pm

By now it is already big news that Baahuubali star Prabhas is all set to be seen in Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is garnering immense attention and fans are getting more and more impatient by the day. Directed by Run Raja Run fame Sujeeth Reddy, the film will also release in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Now, the latest update that has come regarding the film is that Prabhas will be dubbing in Hindi for his role too! Several reports have surfaced which mention that the actor has decided that he will be dubbing for his role in Hindi version too.

Now, of course, Prabhas does not know the language so he will have to take lessons in Hindi to dub properly for his role. The shoot of the film has been advancing at a very fast pace and it will be wrapped up possibly by the end of this month. The post-production of the film is supposed to be wrapped by the end of July. The film's teasers have given some glimpses of action scenes and the audience is surely anticipating seeing Prabhas in full action mode. Not just that, by now it is also known that Prabhas has gone under intense training to perfect the action sequences.

The film is produced by Uppalapati Pramod and Vemareddy Vamsikrishna Reddy under UV Creations. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Tinnu Anand and others in key roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on August 15!