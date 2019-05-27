  3. Regional
Saaho: Shankar Ehsaan Loy confirm their exit from the Prabhas starrer

Regional

Saaho: Shankar Ehsaan Loy confirm their exit from the Prabhas starrer

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy made the announcement through their official Twitter handle.

back
Akshay KumarNerkonda PaarvaiPrabhassaahoShankar Ehsaan LoyThala Ajith
nextWill Raghava Lawrence get back into the Laxmmi Bomb team?

within