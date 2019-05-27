Saaho: Shankar Ehsaan Loy confirm their exit from the Prabhas starrer

Siddarthsrinivas May 27 2019, 9.36 pm May 27 2019, 9.36 pm

At the onset of the project, one of the exciting additions to the team came in the form of the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s inclusion. After doing so many important films up in the north and a few in the south, the talented composer trio was set for another big outing with this massive action entertainer. However, there were doubts surrounding their space in the project, as the making videos which were released by the team came with the background music being done by Thaman and Ghibran. The recent posters didn’t feature their name either, with the space for their name being left empty. Following this, the composers made it public on Monday afternoon that they have indeed found their way out of the project, due to reasons best known to the team.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy made the announcement through their official Twitter handle, saying that they have opted out of composing music for Saaho, and wish the team the best. Though we are now sure that either one of Thaman or Ghibran will work on the music for the film, it still remains to be seen as to whether the songs composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy so far would be used in the end product or not.

We wish to inform all our fans that Shankar Ehsaan Loy have opted out of composing the music for #Saaho here’s wishing #Prabhas @Sujeetsign #Vamsi #Pramod #Shyam all the luck for the film :) — Shankar Ehsaan Loy (@ShankarEhsanLoy) May 27, 2019

The makers of Saaho have kick-started the promo campaign by launching posters at regular intervals and will be putting out the official word on the teaser, trailer and the rest of the promotional material soon. Saaho is already set for a worldwide release on the 15th of August, on the account of Independence Day. The Sujeeth directorial is sure to face stiff oppositions, as it comes five days after the release of Thala Ajith’s Tamil release Nerkonda Paarvai, and also takes Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal head on. However, the scale of the project and the amazing action sequences that it is said to possess will all bring in the excitement and the buzz.