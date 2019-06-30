In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.11 pm June 30 2019, 6.11 pm

Shraddha Kapoor’s most awaited release this year has to be Saaho where she will be seen alongside Prabhas. It is well-known by now that the Bollywood actress is making her Telugu debut with this film. Saaho, which is going to be a high-octane action film, also marks the return of Baahubali fame Prabhas on the big screen. Shraddha is known to update her fans almost regularly from the sets of the film. Now, according to her latest updates, the actress has wrapped up her portions of the film! As the film’s release date comes closer, it seems like the film is going at a fast pace and the stars are wrapping up the portions sooner than expected!

Taking to social media account, the actress shared a picture of her team and wrote a lot of appreciating words for her team and their hard work and perseverance. While informing that she has wrapped up her portion of the film, she wrote, “Each member is too special & there is only too much love for them. Also, I’m very grateful that they are as lame as I am sometimes & also have the ability to crack really bad jokes and pass retarded statements. For that mostly, I am extremely lucky to know them.” She also went to thank all of them for the fun they had together and how this has been a memorable experience for her. Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop and this is the first time where we will witness the actress in such an avatar.

It will be interesting to see her playing this character and the first look has already given us a hint towards how stylish and fierce she looks in the film! Written and directed by Sujeeth, the trilingual being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu are also touted to be the second-most expensive film in India. The film is slated to hit theatres on 15 August.