June 14 2019
It was a memorable day for Prabhas fans as the much-awaited teaser of the Baahubali star’s next film Saaho, directed by the one film old Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, was launched in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam at 11:23 in the morning. The makers proudly proclaim that Saaho is India’s biggest action thriller ever. Seeing the teaser, one just can’t dispute their claim! The action in the teaser is just spectacular and the grand budget shows on screen. We get to see all kinds of stunts in exotic locations, and lead heroine Shraddha Kapoor also gets to do her share of stunts, along with romancing Prabhas. The macho actor looks cool and casual as always and aces the stunt scenes with his attitude and energy.
One just can’t wait to watch the film on August 15th, when it releases worldwide. Saaho is expected to challenge the box office numbers registered by Baahubali 2 and take Prabhas to the ultimate pinnacle of stardom. The Telugu film fraternity is completely thrilled with the teaser of Saaho; many of them have proudly talked about this blazing teaser on social media. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is foremost among the fans of the Saaho teaser. Here’s a selection of celebrity reactions for the Saaho teaser which is clocking in crores of views on all digital platforms in all the 4 languages.
