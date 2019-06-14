Lmk June 14 2019, 12.52 pm June 14 2019, 12.52 pm

It was a memorable day for Prabhas fans as the much-awaited teaser of the Baahubali star’s next film Saaho, directed by the one film old Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, was launched in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam at 11:23 in the morning. The makers proudly proclaim that Saaho is India’s biggest action thriller ever. Seeing the teaser, one just can’t dispute their claim! The action in the teaser is just spectacular and the grand budget shows on screen. We get to see all kinds of stunts in exotic locations, and lead heroine Shraddha Kapoor also gets to do her share of stunts, along with romancing Prabhas. The macho actor looks cool and casual as always and aces the stunt scenes with his attitude and energy.

One just can’t wait to watch the film on August 15th, when it releases worldwide. Saaho is expected to challenge the box office numbers registered by Baahubali 2 and take Prabhas to the ultimate pinnacle of stardom. The Telugu film fraternity is completely thrilled with the teaser of Saaho; many of them have proudly talked about this blazing teaser on social media. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is foremost among the fans of the Saaho teaser. Here’s a selection of celebrity reactions for the Saaho teaser which is clocking in crores of views on all digital platforms in all the 4 languages.

SS Rajamouli

UV justifying the budget and Sujeeth justifying his responsibility..Terrific teaser of #Saaho.. Strength of Prabhas is that he is Macho yet endearing.. And ofcourse a Darling..🤗 #SaahoTeaser https://t.co/F0ZT16LDj0 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 13, 2019

Nagarjuna

SAAHO to prabhas and @UV_Creations for pushing the bar!!👍 #SaahoTeaser — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 13, 2019

Vijay Deverakonda

#Saaho 🔥🔥🔥 Super excited to watch Prabhas Anna on the big screens 😁@UV_Creations deserve a massive blockbuster for the heart they've put in this.https://t.co/FiV4jVStTj https://t.co/L3jboNlGsA — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 13, 2019

Tamannaah

Calling #SaahoTeaser grand would be an understatement! Love it and can't wait for it 😍😍 Best wishes to #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor and the entire team! https://t.co/j8W7hgu27P — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 13, 2019

Nithiin

Rana Daggubati

Here it is the PRABHAS’ MIGHTY SAAHO #SaahoTeaser https://t.co/dyNwXEgnzw Well some UV and Sujeet and Shraddha!! Can’t wait 👊👊👊👊👊👊 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 13, 2019

Akhil Akkineni

The energy of Telugu! The energy of Saaho! And the energy of the one and only Prabhas!!!!!!! #Saaho for the win! Mindblowing visuals! Fire all the way 🔥 https://t.co/x8VVjtwDt5 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) June 13, 2019

Sai Dharam Tej

New standards have been set ...wishing the whole team nothing less of a BLOCKBUSTER... 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #SahooTeaser https://t.co/ZtL6HvmUIT — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 13, 2019

Surender Reddy

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Raashi Khanna

Ram Pothineni

Rahul Ravindran

Boooooom! What insane action! So proud of you ra Jithu!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗 Prabhas garu beast mode! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 #SaahoTeaser https://t.co/XkpfgVuQVq — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 13, 2019

Allu Sirish