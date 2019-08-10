Bollywood

Disha Patani is excited to have achieved THIS feat after recovering from her knee injury, watch ...

Entertainment

Exclusive: Jyothika coming together with M Sasikumar for a new film, deets inside

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Amritha NairArun VijayBaahubaliChunky PandayJackie ShroffMahesh ManjrekarMandira BediMurali SharmaNeil Nitin MukeshPrabhassaahoShraddha KapoorTrending In South
nextAishwarya Lekshmi opens up about her film with Vishal and how she bagged a project with Dhanush

within