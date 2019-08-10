In Com Staff August 10 2019, 6.56 pm August 10 2019, 6.56 pm

Prabhas had won several hearts when he wowed everyone as Baahubali. The series showcased Prabhas in an extremely powerful character and needless to say, the two films took the Box Office by storm. Now, as already known, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the actor’s next, Saaho. The anticipation level for this one has been sky high and to make it even better, the makers have now released the trailer of the film! It goes without saying that the trailer is sure to become most-watched in very less time, but if we speak content-wise, Saaho is most definitely not going to let down! The trailer is extremely well cut and gives us a glimpse of everything that we are set to experience in the film.

The video, which runs up to 2 minutes and 46 seconds, starts with introducing us to Prabhas’ character who is an undercover officer. We get to know that a huge robbery has happened in Mumbai and the case will be handled by none other than Prabhas’ character. After we see a montage of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor is also introduced as Amritha Nair, a crime branch officer. She looks the best mixture of grace and badass as a cop. It is at the mid-point of the trailer that we get introduced to all the villains of the film. Believe it or not, everyone looks like they have done a very impressive job! It can be understood that everyone is after a black box. And all the war and hatred commences from there itself.

Watch the trailer of Saaho here -