Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is making noise for all the right reasons. The film, which is all set to release this August, has raised the expectation level of all fans by giving them teasers of what they can expect from the film. Saaho, which is going to be a high-octane action film, also marks the return of Baahubali fame Prabhas on the big screen. The makers have already shared the teaser of the film earlier and it has been well-received by the audience. Now, the makers are all se to release the second track from the movie, which is going to be a romantic number! The teaser of this song has been unveiled and it looks like Valentine’s Day is here early.

This song is titled Enni Soni in Hindi, Ye Chota Nuvvunna in Telugu, Mazhaiyum Theeyum in Tamil and Ekaantha Thaarame in Malayalam. Featuring Prabhas and Shraddha the song will give you all the romantic feelings. And since this is just the teaser of the song, we can only imagine how beautiful the full song will be! We see the duo walking around in beautiful locations looking all fancy and romantic. Specially Shraddha’s red dress and Prabhas’ white tux has gotten us all swooning. The wait for the full song couldn’t be harder! The two surely have raised the temperature even in the snow-capped mountains.

Watch the teaser here: