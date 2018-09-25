Saamy Square off to a steady start in its opening weekend

The Chiyaan Vikram starrer Saamy Saqure, directed by Hari, has come out with a good 3-days opening weekend, grossing Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu. Chennai city was good too, grossing Rs 1.94 crore, despite the rural mass centric nature of the film. Saamy Square is doing its best down South of Tamil Nadu where such mass entertainers and cop stories are welcomed with open arms.

The film has covered decent ground in its opening weekend but still has a long way to go. With noteworthy films set to come out every weekend going forward, it is going to be tough for Saamy Square to sustain itself. In Karnataka, Saamy Square grossed Rs 1.9 crore in 3 days, a below-par opening.

Vikram will be having Dhruva Natchathiram as his next release while director Hari is set to work with Suriya next for a non-Singam film. Vikram is currently shooting for a film with director Rajesh Selva, produced by Kamal Haasan. He has had two releases this year - Sketch and Saamy Square, and his report card looks just about average. His fans would be hoping that Dhruva Natchathiram would hit the bull’s eye.