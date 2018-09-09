Saamy Square Telugu trailer receives a good response from fans

The trailer of the Telugu dubbed version of Saamy Square titled Saamy was launched on Saturday evening in an event held at Hyderabad. Chiyaan Vikram, director Hari and lead villain Bobby Simhaa were the key attendees. Though the leading ladies Keerthy Suresh and Aishwarya Rajesh went missing from the event.

The trailer's Telugu version is different from that of Tamil which was launched a couple of months ago to largely negative response. Even though the Telugu trailer is said to be a little loud in its content, but the general consensus on social media is that it's far better than the Tamil trailer. We get visuals of the songs with the two heroines, along with the cop vs villain action packed with extravagant stunt scenes and fiery punch lines. The trademark Saamy BGM scored by Harris Jayaraj for the first part back in 2003, also finds a place in this trailer. The punch line "Nenu Police Kaadhu, Pokiri" (“Naa Police Illa, Porikki” from the first part) is instant viral material.

The corresponding Tamil trailer is also now eagerly anticipated by fans, as the film gears up for its censor formalities and an impending release either on September 20 or 21. This Tamil trailer is also reportedly ready and we can expect it to hit the internet anytime.