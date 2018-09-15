Saamy Square to release on September 21st but this director isn't happy!

After many speculations over its release, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer, Saamy Square has finally locked September 21 as its release date. The film was recently certified U by the censors and is eagerly anticipated by fans. The trailers hint at a loud cop mass masala in director Hari's trademark over-the-top style. Keerthy Suresh and Aishwarya Rajesh are the film's heroines while Bobby Simhaa is the lead antagonist in this Saamy sequel which arrives 15 years after the first part.

The Shirish - Chandini starrer Raja Ranguski will also be releasing on September 21. This murder mystery is directed by Dharanidharan, who said in a very frustrated tone at the film's press meet that he is helpless at seeing so many big releases back to back in every week of September. He added that he had been struggling to release his film over the past 10 months while making the film itself was a much smoother task. We hope that Raja Ranguski would be able to survive and hold its head above water, in the presence of the much bigger Saamy Square.

Seemaraja would be in its 2nd week then and we have to see how many screens it manages to hold for itself after Saamy Square enters the fray on 21.​