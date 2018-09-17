Saamy Square’s Pudhu Metro Rail will make you put on your dancing shoes!

Chiyaan Vikram’s Saamy Square is all set for a grand release on September 21 and the makers are doing their best to maintain the excitement for the film. The second trailer which was released recently had picked a better response than the first, and now, we have the visuals of the hit number Pudhu Metro Rail.

Shot in Ukraine, the song has the lead pair in flashy and colorful costumes, shaking their leg with a bunch of dancers. While Chiyaan exhibits a superb swag which he exclusively saves up only for his songs, Keerthy’s stylish moves will leave you smiling. Right after the audio launch, a making video had got us the recording room scenes of how Vikram and Keerthy Suresh had rendered the song in Devi Sri Prasad’s tune. It has now clocked 10 million views on YouTube.

Saamy Square is the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster, which is now looked at as one of the best cop films in Tamil cinema. If director Hari can carry over the same intensity and entertainment factor into the sequel, happiness is in store for Vikram and his fans.