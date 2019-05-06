Sachu, the 71 year old veteran Tamil actress finds a super interesting role!

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 11.04 pm May 06 2019, 11.04 pm

Directed by Vijayan C, Perazhagi ISO is the name of an upcoming film that is also produced for Kriya Mines Movie Makers by the director himself. Vivek who was the hero in the films such as Nee Enna Maayam Seydhaay and Mithra has been roped in to play the male lead in this film too. Shilpa Manjunath who was introduced in Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s Kaali and was later seen in Ispade Raajavum Idhaya Raaniyum plays the lady lead in this film. Veteran actress Sachu plays the grand mom for Shilpa in this film.

The story seems very interesting. In the olden days, a king makes himself always young with the help of the palace doctors who discover a compound for youthfulness. After many years, this particular formula gets into the hands of a corporate. Sachu goes to them and makes herself young and from grandmom Sachu she becomes granddaughter Sachu. What happens because of her transformation, forms the storyline. This is definitely an interesting premise and the actress shares with us her experiences working in the film.

Sachu says, “I have been acting in films since MGR-Sivaji days almost for five generations. I consider it a proud moment when the current directors call me saying they have a role for me. The current technicians will not change themselves for me, but I will adapt myself to them. That’s why I agreed to act in this film. I have never played such a character in my career until now. I have come across many women despite being old, going to the beauty parlour and getting themselves beautified. That’s what I have reflected in this film too. Women should take care of themselves how much ever old they become. To do this, it is not necessary to go to the beauty parlour. They can express their beauty in a natural manner. There is a limit to use scientific techniques in this field. Director Vijayan has dealt with the consequences of misusing Science in the field of beauty in Perazhagi ISO. Although it is a Science based film, the director has narrated in a humorous manner with a story about a grandmom and a granddaughter”.