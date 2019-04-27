  3. Regional
Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darbar

Regional

Jatin will be playing the role of a rowdy challenger and will be pit against Rajinikanth in a fight sequence.

DarbarJatin SarnaRajinikanthSacred Games
