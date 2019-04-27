Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna reveals his role in Rajinikanth's Darbar

Siddarthsrinivas April 27 2019, 2.36 pm April 27 2019, 2.36 pm

Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar is quickly progressing in Mumbai, with many of the film's actors, namely Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Nivetha Thomas, already filming. Recently, a lot of stills were leaked from the sets of the film, which have obviously irked the team. While the first set of leaks showcased the Superstar's look and the supporting cast, few more came out showing Nayanthara's look as well. The team has now tightened the security around the unit, keeping a constant check on the source behind the leak. However, one thing that didn't make its way out until Saturday morning was the inclusion of Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna in the cast of the film.

The actor has already completed his portions for the film and has spoken about his role in a recent interview. Jatin says that his role of a rowdy challenger is a short but important one in the proceedings, and he will be pit against Rajinikanth in some verbal duels and a fight sequence.

Darbar is touted to be an action entertainer where Rajinikanth plays an ageing cop who comes down to Mumbai to nab some criminals. According to a source, "The shoot for the current schedule will take place for another 20 days, after which the team will be taking a break. However, most of the shoot will be progressing in Mumbai, and there are no plans to move out of the city." This is the first time that the Superstar and 'Ghajini' director AR Murugadoss are teaming up. Lyca Productions, the producers, are rolling out the project at a towering budget with big names such as Santosh Sivan and Anirudh.