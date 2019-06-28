In Com Staff June 28 2019, 5.26 pm June 28 2019, 5.26 pm

The season two of 7Up Madras Gig had one major trump card, a song from AR Rahman's son, AR Ameen. The news about the song has been creating a lot of buzz on the social media platforms till now, what with AR Rahman tweeting regularly to let us know of the developments. Season-2 was to end with this treat and now the much-awaited song is out but the netizens' reaction to the song has been mixed and steadily dropping.

'Sago ennodu va…' has high audio quality (do plug in the headphones) and a posh video, complete with rather cool looking Anime-inspired CG effects added to every possible frame. Bass sounds boom, tenor sounds are highlighted; there are no surprise instrument placements and the tune in itself has no feats meant to show-off the voice and capability of the singer. The Indie-pop vibe of the song is unmistakable. It has the feel of songs like 'Adiye…' but it is rare to see Rahman go all out on the Indie pop vibe as he has done here.

For one thing, all songs featured in the Madras Gig have been original compositions, with the singers actually being the creative makers. The credits though show that Ameen has only sung the song; the composer is his father, the revered musician. The lyrics are already attracting ridicule; and to be honest, lines like '…Munnala munnala povom - YOLO - chill adippom chill adippom thozha…', are too forced and wannabe to cut a mark.

Most popular singers of today have voices that are as original as fingerprints – most of them are recognizable and once they have perfected their style of singing, each popular singer gets his own share of ‘carbon-copy singers’. Evaluating AR Ameen purely as a singer, his voice does not have anything that will help us recognize him by, for instance - on the radio. Though the song has no difficult notes, some notes meant to showcase his voice’s fierceness and gentleness alternatively, fall flat. But as the young man’s voice is bound to change, we may ignore that and the liberal use of auto-tune.

Maybe we have expected more out of Ameen because his father is an unparalleled talent in the world of music. When Rahman started out as a rookie in the industry, he too was a shy soul; so maybe Ameen will impress us going forward. AR Ameen had begun his singing career with the track 'Maula Wa Sallim', in Oh Kadhal Kanmani, which won 3 awards in the year 2015.