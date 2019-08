In Com Staff August 16 2019, 6.03 pm August 16 2019, 6.03 pm

Sai Dhanshika is part of the movie Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan.

This snap of her from the movie may be from a romantic song sequence.

Her notable films include Peranmai (2009), Aravaan (2012), Paradesi (2013) and Kabali (2016).

Here, she looks gorgeous in the bright pink saree, doesn't she?