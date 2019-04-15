Sai Dharam Tej compares his Chitralahari's success and RCB's first win

Lmk April 15 2019, 6.05 pm April 15 2019, 6.05 pm

After back to back flops in recent years such as Tej I Love You, Inttelligent, Jawaan, and Nakshatram, Sai Dharam Tej seems to have finally gotten back on the right track with his latest release Chitralahari, co-starring Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan, and directed by Kishore Tirumala. This feel-good entertainer about a protagonist who is down on luck is getting pretty good reviews and talk from the public. The film has also opened pretty well getting a share of around three crore on its opening day in the Telugu states. The total worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at close to 14 crore and the film is on the right track to recover that in the coming days. It will face competition from the holdover blockbuster Majili which is still the best performing film in the Telugu states.

Sai Dharam Tej likened his Chitralahari comeback success to the RCB team finally winning their first match on Saturday night, in the ongoing edition of IPL, after 6 consecutive losses. He shared a tweet which had a couple of memes comparing the film and the RCB team. It’s nice to see this young star being very sporting and open about his career track record.

Nivetha Pethuraj is being very active on her Instagram responding to fans who are appreciating her for her good work in Chitralahari. This is also Kalyani’s second film and she will use this positivity and look forward to her upcoming big films in the South such as Hero and Maanaadu.