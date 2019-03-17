Sai Dharam Tej meets Vijay Sethupathi on the sets of his next with Vijay Chander!

Vijay Sethupathi’s next film with Vijay Chander is already in the production and is advancing in full swing. It was already known that the film will have two leading ladies Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna. It has also been reported that the film will be wrapped up in just 3 months. The shooting is currently underway in Hyderabad and a special fan of Vijay Sethupathi decided to visit him! Sai Dharam Tej posted on his social media account that he visited the sets and met his favourite Vijay Sethupathi.

Sai took to Twitter and posted a picture of him and Vijay Sethupathi and wrote that it was a pleasure meeting Vijay and that he is grateful to Raashi for introducing him to the legend. This upcoming as-yet-untitled project will be a commercial family entertainer. It is being rumoured that Vijay Sethupathi will go through a complete makeover for this flick and he took up this project because he had never done a full-on massy role, before.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen playing a character called Jithu in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta. Reportedly, he is playing a boy-next-door in this upcoming film and his character is caught in a love triangle with the heroines. The film also has Soori, Nassar, Ravi Kishan, Rajendran, John Vijay, Ashutosh Raj and Sriman as supporting characters. Vivek-Mervin duo is composing the music for this film and R Velraj will be handling the cinematography. Praveen KL will take care of the editing. It is an eagerly awaited film because the actor has never before been seen in a mass-entertainer film.