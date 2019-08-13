In Com Staff August 13 2019, 4.10 pm August 13 2019, 4.10 pm

Sai Dharam Tej, who has his eye on experimental scripts, has reportedly signed his next. The movie, which will be produced by BVSN Prasad, is yet to be titled. The director of the movie will be debutante Subbu, whose mentor is director Virinchi Varma of the Uyyala Jumpala fame. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalized. Dharam Tej is said to have met him this week to discuss his role in the film. The movie, which is touted to have a script that will show Dharam Tej in a new avatar, is in its pre-production stage. Reportedly, the Chitralahari actor is ecstatic about the script and reportedly will go in for a makeover for his character. As he is already shooting for a movie with director Maruthi, we wonder how the makeover will be managed.

Sai Dharam Tej had debuted in 2014 in the romantic action film Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam and his latest release, Chitralahari, was declared a hit in the box office. Chitralahari was directed by Kishore Tirumala, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and had Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sunil, Nivetha Pethuraj and Vennela Kishore in lead roles. Dharam Tej also has another project at hand - Prathi Roju Pandage, which went to floors in June. Prathi Roju Pandage is being directed by Maruthi and has Rashi Khanna as the female lead.