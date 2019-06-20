In Com Staff June 20 2019, 8.08 pm June 20 2019, 8.08 pm

It is already known that after the stupendous success of Chitralahari, Sai Dharam Tej is working on his next with director Maruthi. The upcoming untitled project has two top production houses - Geetha Arts and UV Creations, backing it. Speculations have been on for a long time regarding who would be roped in as the actor’s leading lady. Now, reports state that young actress Raashi Khanna has been finalized for this role! The duo has previously worked together in the super hit film Supreme. So, needless to say, the chemistry would be top-notch for this film! Reports also state that the makers have kept aside a huge budget for this film.

A report in a leading media also states that this film will go on floors next week and that shooting will also be launched at the same time. It is being said that Sai will be seen as a Casanova in this film. It has also been reported that the film might have around four heroines but no official confirmation has been given out regarding this yet. This film is touted to be an out-and-out comedy entertainer and the makers are looking for a release during Sankranthi. Sai is said to be toning his physique for this film as he will be sporting a fitter and slimmer look in it.