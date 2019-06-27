In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.46 pm June 27 2019, 11.46 pm

Chaitanya Akkineni, who was last seen in the hit film Majili, announced that his next will be with the critically-acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula. He had also revealed that the two would be working together on a romantic film, which was expected to go on floors in September in 2019. It was also reported that Sai Pallavi would be seen alongside Chay in this film. Now, the film has been officially launched and the pooja for the same was held today. The regular shooting for the film will commence from the 1st week of September. Fans are no doubt, extremely excited after seeing this update.

The pictures from the official launch of the film were shared on Twitter and fans went gaga over this, as this would mark the second time association of Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi, following Fidaa. This film will also be the first time collaboration between Chaitanya and the director. Distributor turned producer Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas, will be bankrolling this new movie. NC 20 is likely to hit the screens in December 2019 and thus the shooting will be wrapped up very soon. More details on this project are yet to be revealed. It will be interesting to see Sai Pallavi and Chay pairing up on screen, for the first time ever. Since both the actors are known for their unique choice of films and exceptional acting, a lot is expected from this upcoming film for sure.

Naga Chaitanya to romance Sai Pallavi in Sekhar Kammula’s next: Pooja Ceremony today pic.twitter.com/vHIBWMv9do — GREATANDHRA (@greatandhranews) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will soon be wrapping up shooting for his portions of Venky Mama, in which he shares the screen space with Venkatesh. The film is bankrolled by D Suresh under his banner of Suresh Productions. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput are the lead actresses in this film while S. Thaman is composing the tunes. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi also has Virata Parvam in her kitty. According to reports, the film will see Rana Daggubati playing a cop, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as a Naxalite in love with the cop. Stay tuned for more updates on the same…