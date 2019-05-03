Sai Pallavi decides to take de-glam route for Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam 1992!

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 10.23 pm May 03 2019, 10.23 pm

The gorgeous Sai Pallavi made quite a splash with her debut credited role Premam, which became one of the biggest hits in Mollywood and became an amazing launchpad for her acting career! Her subsequent movies have also become hits and vaulted her fame to an altogether different plane! She made her Tamil debut with the horror thriller Diya but it did not get a great response. However, an undeterred Sai Pallavi returned to Tamil with Dhanush's Maari 2 and her performance & dancing skills came in for a lot of praise. The 'Rowdy Baby' song from Maari 2 is now one of the most watched videos on YouTube and is fast marching towards 450 million views! We now have an exciting update on this beautiful girl's upcoming movie Virata Parvam 1992!

Virata Parvam 1992, starring Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, is directed by Venu Udugula of Needi Naadi Oke Katha fame. This movie is produced by Suresh Babu's Suresh Productions banner. Of late, there have been reports that Sai Pallavi had threatened to walk out of this project as the makers had not finalised the shooting schedule yet. Further reports stated that Rana Daggubati had shuffled his dates of other projects and allotted dates for this movie. A unit insider close to us reports, "Sai Pallavi has decided to go in for a completely de-glam look for this movie, as it is a period film set in the year 1992!" In general, Sai Pallavi doesn't use a lot of makeup and also doesn't endorse any beauty products.

The shooting for this project is scheduled to begin in June of this year and the movie is set to hit screens sometime in 2020! Some sections of the media report that veteran actress Tabu and the Priyamani will also be playing pivotal roles in Virata Parvam 1992! Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi is awaiting the release of her biggie NGK with Suriya in the lead. This movie, directed by Selvaraghavan and also starring Rakul Preet Singh, is set to hit the screens on May 31! Her latest release Athiran in Malayalam, with Fahadh Faasil in the lead, has been doing well at the box office and her performance has come in for a lot of acclaim.