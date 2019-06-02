Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Ajay DevgnAlia BhattNTRRam CharanRRRSai PallaviSS Rajamouli
nextLaxxmi Bomb: Raghava Lawrence confirms return to direct the Akshay Kumar starrer

within