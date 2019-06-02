In Com Staff June 02 2019, 1.28 pm June 02 2019, 1.28 pm

Make a list of Tollywood’s most awaited films, and SS Rajamouli’s RRR would be right on top. With two of the industry’s biggest stars in Ram Charan and NTR coming together, the film is Rajamouli’s immediate next after the massive blockbuster success of the Baahubali franchise. Though the team has been hit by injury scares and the exit of foreign actress Daisy Edgar Jones, they are unperturbed and progressing with the other works of the film. The latest update coming in from the camp is that actress Sai Pallavi has been approached to play an important role in the film, opposite NTR.

While Nithya Menen was the first name in talks, Sai Pallavi has now hit the marquee, as the team was very impressed with her recent performances. A source from the unit tells us, “The role is not that of just another heroine, so the makers have been looking out for someone who can pull off a solid act. Sai Pallavi is in contention for the past one week, but we will have to wait and see if she will officially come on board as talks are still on.” The actress is a part of Suriya’s latest release in NGK, which has opened to underwhelming reviews all round.

As both NTR and Ram Charan are recovering from their injuries, the makers of RRR are getting set to resume the shoot of the film in a week’s time. In order to catch up with the time that has been lost, Rajamouli has planned brisk back-to-back schedules over the next few months.

Rolled out at a budget of 300 crores, RRR is an action drama that takes place in the pre-independence era. Ram Charan and NTR’s characters have both been etched out of the real-life stories of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two of India’s respected revolutionaries.