Sai Pallavi: NGK taught me things that no other film did so far

Siddarthsrinivas May 24 2019, 11.26 am

Pretty and young actress Sai Pallavi ruled the roost with her amazing dance moves for Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby, which clocked more than 450 million views on YouTube. Up next for her is the massive political drama NGK, which has Suriya starring in the lead role with Rakul Preet Singh giving her company. Sai Pallavi, who is extremely choosy about her projects, picked up this offer without any second thoughts because of the names associated with it – mainly director Selvaraghavan and Suriya. Right from the start of the promotional run, Sai Pallavi has been happy to admit that NGK was indeed one of her toughest performances yet, giving her real confidence and beating her best as an actress till date.

“NGK taught me things that no other film did so far. For the first two days, I found it so hard even for the smallest of scenes. Selva sir used to act and depict the scenes in the way he wanted it. For my other films, I used to take influences from what I’ve seen, and some other films too. But for NGK, I wrapped up all my past experiences and worked on the film purely based on what Selva sir had instructed me to do. Learning to unlearn was my biggest learning from NGK,” said the actress, in one of her recent interviews.

NGK, despite its numerous delays, is one of the most awaited films of the year. Right from the launch of the trailer and the songs, the film has brought in a lot of attention, with Selvaraghavan’s hardcore fans already starting to guess the storyline of the film, possible layers and the dynamics. All said and done, it does look like we are in for some terrific performances from Suriya and Sai Pallavi. With just a week to, we are getting closer to the answers!