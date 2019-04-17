Sai Pallavi rejects 2 crore worth fairness cream ad!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 6.17 pm April 17 2019, 6.17 pm

Pretty Sai Pallavi is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Athiran in which she is seen opposite Fahadh Faasil. The actress is known for her fine acting & dancing skills and naturally beautiful simple looks. Sai has always loved playing de-glam roles and her fans know that she hates wearing makeup. Now, the actress is in the news for reportedly rejecting an ad for a fairness cream. According to a report in an entertainment portal, the Maari 2 actress turned down the Rs 2 crore offer without even a second thought.

Fans all over the internet are praising this action of the actress. Many celebrities endorse brands and causes without thinking of how it might influence their fans. At the same time, we have seen many actresses and actors take up the responsibility of endorsing brands which are in no way morally degrading or problematic. The report states that a popular fairness cream brand approached her and even offered her a remuneration of Rs 2 crores! Sai Pallavi decided to reject the offer on the basis that it goes against her personal beliefs and likes. Talking about this, a source close to the Premam actress says, "Sai Pallavi very strongly believes in natural beauty and doesn't want to endorse any products that glorify artificial beauty! That is the reason behind her refusing to endorse the fairness cream."

Way to go, Sai Pallavi! The actress has definitely set a huge example for her fans by rejecting this offer and we hope more and more artists choose to go the same way! She has even earlier said in interviews that she does not like endorsing beauty products and that everyone needs to be confident of who they naturally are. On the work front, she is currently awaiting the release of NGK, starring Suriya as the lead.