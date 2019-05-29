Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru scores big in Maharashtra HSC Results 2019

Darshana Devi May 29 2019, 12.01 pm May 29 2019, 12.01 pm

Marathi romantic drama Sairat, released in 2016, set a benchmark for regional films. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the film was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and garnered a total of Rs 110 crore, standing as the highest-grossing Marathi film till date. More than anything else, the lead characters in the film, Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, earned a tremendous amount of applause for their incredible performance in the film. With the Maharashtra HSC examination results being announced on Tuesday, fans were keen to know if Rinku scored big in Class 12 board exams. Much to their delight, she did!

Passing with flying colours, the actor scored a total of 82 per cent, with reportedly 98 in Geography, 83 in Political Science and 77 in Economics, 54 in English, 86 each in Marathi and History (all out of 100) and 49 out of 50 in Environment Education. She earlier secured 66.4 percentage in her SSC examinations, back in 2017, and sure enough, her performance has improved.

Sairat poster

Ahead of the announcement of the results, the actor told the PTI, "I want to do great work but first I want to finish my education. I am waiting for my result now. I am not scared. I had studied well and the papers were good too. But I think now it is too late to be scared anyway."

"No one knew me earlier, my life was all about studies and then suddenly the film releases and people from every corner knew me. Even those, who didn't understand or speak Marathi, started to recognise me. The love that I am receiving, I couldn't have even dreamt of it,” she added.

Coming to the film, it deals with the story of her character Archana, belonging to a wealthy family, who elopes with her pauper boyfriend and the two eventually go through various tragic phases in life.