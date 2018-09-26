Sajid Nadiadwala is about to remake this Tollywood hit!

One of Tollywood’s biggest successes of 2018 is RX100. After raking in a huge profit at the box office, the producer is the producer is now swimming in the pool money as the remake rights of the film in various languages have also been sold for good prices.

First were the boys of Kollywood, who have finalized Aadhi to play the lead in the Tamil remake of RX100. And now, both the Kannada and Hindi remake rights of the film have been sold. While the former has gone for a cheque of Rs 40 lakh, well-known filmmaker and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has bagged the rights for the Hindi version for a handsome price.

While the Hindi remake will feature two famous faces from Bollywood itself, Sajid is contemplating the option of bringing in director Ajay Bhupathi himself to direct the film.

RX100 was rolled out at a budget of just Rs 2.5 crore but ended up grossing more than Rs 14 crore at the box office. It gave way for two new talented actors in Kartikeya and Payal Rajput. While the hunky male actor is all set to start his next film Hippi with director Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame, Payal Rajput will be making her Tamil debut in the Udhaynidhi starrer Angel.