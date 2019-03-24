Salman Khan, Rana Daggubati attend Venkatesh's daughter Aashrita’s wedding, see pics

Venkatesh’s daughter, Aashritha Daggubati, who owns a baking company called Infinity Platter, is getting married in Jaipur in a private ceremony. She is getting married to Vinayak Reddy who happens to be the chairman of the Hyderabad Race Club. Both the families had decided to do a destination wedding away from the media glare as tons of celebrities would be attending it. Pictures from the ceremonies are flooding the Internet and the wedding looks nothing short of a magical fairy-tale.

The wedding has been a star-studded celebration. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Rana Daggubati, Chaitanya Akinneni, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and others attended the wedding and needless to say, they all looked dapper! The bride and groom chose to wear traditional outfits for their big day and they looked absolutely mesmerising. Upasana took to her Twitter account and shared many pictures from the ceremony and must we say, Ram Charan is looking out of the world with that moustache of his!

Congratulations Venky uncle Neeru aunty Aashritha & Vinayak. ❤️wishing u all the very best. @RanaDaggubati & Mr C u guys r super Jaipur déjà vu 😉 😁#besties #ramcharan pic.twitter.com/MZry4zckUj — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) March 24, 2019

Several photos of Salman Khan along with Rana Daggubati have also been doing the rounds. Both of them chose to wear snazzy outfits and looked every bit handsome. Videos from the pre-wedding festivities show the celebrities breaking a leg on the dance floor. Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya, who are Aashritha’s cousins, were seen dancing with Samantha. Veteran actress Bina Kak also shared many pictures from the ceremony and it all looked like one big happy wedding! The couple will hold their reception in Hyderabad on March 28.