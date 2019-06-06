Lmk June 06 2019, 11.58 pm June 06 2019, 11.58 pm

Salman Khan’s most recent Eid special Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has opened to resounding box office numbers all over the world. The opening day all India net is a whopping 42 crores. It’s the career-best opener for Salman, and the film is looking at a grand long run in the coming days and weeks. The kind of numbers posted by Bharat are astonishing the trade due to the non-mass, non-action nature of the film; the sheer star power of Salman is doing the trick.

In Chennai city, Bharat has grossed a good 21 lakhs on its opening day. This opening figure is better than Race 3’s 19 lakhs opening and Tubelight’s 13 lakhs opening in the city. Tiger Zinda Hai did marginally better than Bharat, grossing 22 lakhs on its opening day in Chennai. Bharat is expected to touch the 1 crore gross mark in Chennai or get near to it by the end of its opening 5 days. In Chennai, it is said that Salman isn’t as popular as SRK or Aamir but his blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan have posted great numbers here as well.

Bharat isn’t being played with English subtitles as yet in theaters across Chennai. This definitely will act as a deterrent to the majority of the local Tamil audience who don’t follow and understand Hindi. Bharat will be facing competition from this week’s new Tamil release Kolaigaran which is opening with a good buzz. Last week’s NGK and Devi 2 have lost their fizz but are expected to hang on with fair numbers in their 2nd weekend as well.

Bharat has also done record business in the Nizam territory, registering the best ever collections for a Hindi film. The film has clearly caught the early attention of the audience.