Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya enjoying their Spain vacation is giving us couple goals 3000!

Samntha Akkineni and her husband Naga Chaitanya never fail to give us immense couple goals. With every picture they post, we just can’t stop ‘aww-ing’ over this lovely couple. Recently, the two had a brilliant outing with their film Majili and needless to say fans went all crazy over their on-screen chemistry! The actress was recently in Portugal for the shooting of Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudu 2 where she will be seen in an extended cameo. After wrapping up the shoot for this, the actress headed to Barcelona, Spain for a mini holiday with her handsome hubby Naga Chaitanya.

The two have been thoroughly enjoying and all of their pictures are proof of that. From grabbing some amazing food together to roaming around in picture-perfect locations, the couple is doing it all. While we love all the photo sessions that are being shared online, one of the posts caught our eye the most! Sam posted a picture of herself and her hubby and captioned it ‘I love you 3000’. Now, for people who have seen Avengers: Endgame, this reference will surely make you ship this couple even more! Sam looks extremely sexy in her black bikini while we cannot stop ogling at Chay’s perfect body! The two even went to famous chef Dani Garcia's restaurant in Spain where the two had some delicious food! Chay even posted a picture of him and Sam posing in colour-coordinated outfits!

Once this wonderful vacation comes to an end, Samantha will join the sets of 96’s Telugu remake. She also has Nandini Reddy's Barcelona, Spain Oh Baby! ready for release. Stay tuned for more updates on this lovely couple!