Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are setting party goals in Ibiza

It's party time for Samantha Akkineni! The actor flew to Ibiza with husband Naga Chaitanya and brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni to get those party shoes to some action. On her Instagram account, Samantha shared a few glimpses of the fun time.

Now that's how you create a storm on the floor. She also shared a photo of the two brothers cheering to the tune!

View this post on Instagram These two ❤️❤️❤️ @akkineniakhil @chayakkineni #family #sticktogether A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Sep 24, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

Workwise, Samantha is having a great time! Her recently released biographical drama Mahanati opened to a great response by the audience and critics alike, in South India and beyond. She tied the knot with Chaitanya in October 2017. Since then, they've been companions in personal and professional space.

View this post on Instagram One life and a friekin amazing one it is @pachaclubibiza #workhardpartyharder A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Sep 24, 2018 at 2:17pm PDT

"I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," Chaitanya was quoted saying, almost a year before they got married. The duo, together, has also shared the screen in some successful films.

And the chemistry sparks in both reel and real life!