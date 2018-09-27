Samantha Akkineni is sizzling in these red-hot vacay pics from Ibiza

Samantha has had a busy September with back to back releases, in the form of Seemaraja and U-Turn. She made a light mark in the former in the scenes when she showcased her Silambattam skills. On the other hand, she carried U-Turn singlehandedly on her slender shoulders and proved herself as a performer of note. Both the films haven’t had a great reception at the box-office though.

Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya also had a release this month, i.e. the family entertainer Shailaja Reddy Alludu. The film took the biggest opening in the actor's career and gave him a reason for a broad smile. It dropped eventually though!

This star couple is now in Ibiza, the coastal party hotspot in Spain, on a brief vacation. Samantha has been sharing some sizzling pictures regularly and thrilling her followers. She seems to be having a blast with her better half. Naga Chaitanya's younger brother Akhil Akkineni is also seen partying with the couple in one of the pictures.

But one particular picture of Samantha in a floral outfit has created a controversy of sorts, as a section of people has commented that she is exposing far too much and not carrying herself like someone from the prestigious 'Akkineni' household.

All said, Samantha’s Instagram account is most certainly attracting a lot of traffic thanks to her Ibiza sojourn.