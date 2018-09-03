image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
Samantha Akkineni joins the 'promotional music video' bandwagon

regional

Samantha Akkineni joins the 'promotional music video' bandwagon

LmkLmk   September 03 2018, 4.27 pm
back
EntertainmentnayanthararegionalSamantha AkkineniVignesh
nextPoonam Pandey dedicates her second film to 'Powerstar' Pawan Kalyan, here's why!
ALSO READ

Nayanthara rules the box-office in Kollywood!

Shweta Bachchan's new fashion label falls into the plagiarism puddle!

Twinkle Khanna beats the heat in black!