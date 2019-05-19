Samantha Akkineni says she cried for half an hour post Majili's release

In Com Staff May 19 2019, 5.59 pm May 19 2019, 5.59 pm

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved couples from the industry. Right from Ye Maaya Chesave, whenever the couple comes on-screen together, fans cannot keep their calm. And, needless to say, the same happened when Majili released. The film did exceptionally well at the Box Office and the couple was heavily applauded for their performance in this movie. It was reported a few days back that Majili crossed the Rs. 50 crore worldwide gross mark on its 9th day and it became Tollywood’s second biggest hit of this year. While this has brought a lot of joy to Chay and Sam, the actress revealed in a recent interview that she had anxious moments during the film’s release day!

Talking to the media, Samantha opened up, “Majili’s success was very crucial for Chay. I woke up at 2:30 am on Majili’s release day and prayed for at least one and a half hours, hoping that Majili would turn out to be a hit. I broke down after hearing the first report emerged online and cried for half an hour. I was so relieved with the film’s a success.” Well, it is obvious for stars to be worried about how their film would do and this just proves Samantha is a complete sweetheart! The actress’ next film Oh Baby is planning to see a release in July and she will also start shooting for her portions in the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster 96, soon.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films has bagged the remake rights of the film, and will be rolling out the Tamil version very soon. Fans are wondering whether he himself will act in the film or not! Let’s wait and see how it turns out...