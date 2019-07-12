In Com Staff July 12 2019, 7.12 pm July 12 2019, 7.12 pm

Samantha Akkineni is having a ball both in her personal, as well as professional space. The actress has been associated with content-rich films, which are also giving a lot of scopes for the actress to bring her talent to the fore. Her latest release in Telugu, Oh! Baby, directed by Nandini Reddy, has been garnering plaudits for the film as well as for her acting. Majili, her previous outing was also well appreciated. Coming to Tamil, Samantha’s last release was the much acclaimed Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja where her character Vembu was different from the usual ones. Now we hear about her next with the production house - KJR Studios.

Our sources close to the production house state, “Samantha’s next in Tamil will be funded by KJR Studios. The director and other details will soon be announced.” It has to be observed that Kotapadi J Rajesh’s KJR Studios is a prestigious production house which has bankrolled good films such as Nayanthara’s Aramm and Airaa, Gulebagavali and Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero. They had also distributed Ajith’s Viswasam and last week’s release Thumbaa. It would be interesting to see Samantha work under KJR Studios. Right now Samantha’s market is also high, as her films have been doing well.

It is rare in Indian scenario for a married actress to have a good number of films that are even content rich. The mindset, especially in the industry, is that once an actress is married, she is relegated to either Akka or Anni roles. The audiences do not have a problem as long as they are given two-plus hours of a good time at the theatres. However, slowly things are changing and Samantha appears to be a torchbearer of this movement. In Telugu, she is also working in a film which is the remake of the Tamil hit 96, directed by Premkumar with Nani.