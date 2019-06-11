In Com Staff June 11 2019, 12.15 am June 11 2019, 12.15 am

Gorgeous and talented Samantha Akkineni is hands down one of the most successful actresses in the industry, currently. The actress started her year on a great note with Super Deluxe and was greatly applauded for her bold role in the movie. She then appeared alongside her hubby Naga Chaitanya in Majili, which once again did great at the box office. It goes without saying that Chay and Sam are the most adorable couple among fans and their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. Recently, there were rumours floating around that Samantha is apparently pregnant. Well, the actress seemed to stumble upon one such speculative article and denied the rumours in an extremely humorous way!

Taking to Twitter she re-posted one such speculative article and replied to it by saying "Damnnn ....... is she? When you find out please let us know." Now, isn’t that absolutely hilarious? We have seen several actresses face such speculations and rumours whenever they get married. While some choose to stay quiet about such baseless rumours, our Sam is not the one to sit down and be quiet! She has always been vocal about her life and news about her on media. So, we expect nothing less than such a witty reply from her!

Damnnn ....... is she ? When you find out please let us know https://t.co/Gk3oYnABYU — Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 10, 2019