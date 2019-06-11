Gorgeous and talented Samantha Akkineni is hands down one of the most successful actresses in the industry, currently. The actress started her year on a great note with Super Deluxe and was greatly applauded for her bold role in the movie. She then appeared alongside her hubby Naga Chaitanya in Majili, which once again did great at the box office. It goes without saying that Chay and Sam are the most adorable couple among fans and their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale. Recently, there were rumours floating around that Samantha is apparently pregnant. Well, the actress seemed to stumble upon one such speculative article and denied the rumours in an extremely humorous way!
Taking to Twitter she re-posted one such speculative article and replied to it by saying "Damnnn ....... is she? When you find out please let us know." Now, isn’t that absolutely hilarious? We have seen several actresses face such speculations and rumours whenever they get married. While some choose to stay quiet about such baseless rumours, our Sam is not the one to sit down and be quiet! She has always been vocal about her life and news about her on media. So, we expect nothing less than such a witty reply from her!
Samantha is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Oh Baby!, which has been directed by BV Nandini Reddy. As a part of a publicity gimmick for the film, she has even changed her Twitter handle to ‘Baby Akkineni’. This led to the starting of rumours of her pregnancy. Well, now that the actress has cleared all the rumours, we hope she can enjoy her vacay in Kashmir! She has gone for the trip with her hubby Chay as he is shooting for his next - Venky Mama, near the area. Stay tuned for more updates on the actress!Read More