Samantha Akkineni to start shoot for Telugu remake of 96 in 2 weeks, director Prem confirms!

The Tamil movie 96, was without a doubt one of the most successful romantic blockbusters of Kollywood. The success was so high that now the movie is being remade in several languages. It is already known that Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand will be seen in the Telugu remake of this film, which originally starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. The shooting of the first schedule of this movie began in Mauritius and then the second schedule happened in Kenya. Now, the team is all set for their next schedule in Hyderabad, where Samantha will be joining them! The director of the film, Prem, confirmed to us that the actress will be joining the sets in 2 weeks.

Talking to us exclusively he said, “We are shooting the school portions now and Samantha will start shooting for her sequences in 2 weeks." Few reports are stating that the Majili actress will start the shoot from this week itself but the director confirmed that is not the case. Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, music for this Telugu remake is being composed by Govind Vasantha who also composed for the original. Sreekar Prasad has been replaced as the editor for the Telugu remake whereas the original version had Govindharaj. Director Prem Kumar had clarified earlier that no major changes will be made in the script of the original.

96 revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet 20 years later at a school reunion event. The rest of the film is about what happens after. The film was bankrolled by Nandagopal under the Madras Enterprises banner. Meanwhile, this movie was also remade in Kannada as 99, with Golden Star Ganesh & Bhavana in the lead. 99 hit screens on May 1 and was well received by the audiences. Let’s see how the Telugu remake fares when compared to the original.