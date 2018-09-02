Samantha Akkineni upbeat about the success of Seemaraja

Samantha Akkineni is having a busy week in Chennai with back to back promotional events for her twin releases on September 13 - U Turn and Seemaraja. She’s deep in promotional activity giving a slew of one-on-one interviews to the media to increase awareness about U Turn particularly.

At the Seemaraja trailer launch event on Saturday, the star actress said that she didn't feel any pressure or tension about the result of the film and expressed confidence that the film will emerge a big hit. Sam plays a 'silambam' teacher in the film and also the hero's love interest. This is her first outing with Sivakarthikeyan and the pairing looks good going by the teaser, trailer and the stills released so far.

Coming to U Turn, Samantha expressed her interest to director Pawan Kumar to take the film to a larger audience immediately after seeing the trailer of the Kannada original starring Shraddha Srinath. U Turn will release in both Tamil and Telugu on the 13th. Director Pawan Kumar returns to helm the remakes, which also have Aadhi, Rahul Ravindran and Bhumika in support roles. The final 30 mins of the original have been tweaked in Pawan’s version of the film.