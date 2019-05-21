Samantha Akkineni wraps up her portions in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2!

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 9.24 pm May 21 2019, 9.24 pm

It is well-known by now that Samantha Akkineni will be seen in an extended cameo in her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni's film Manmadhudu 2. The team has been shooting for the film in Portugal and we had earlier revealed that Samantha recently headed over to Portugal to shoot for her part. Reports have been stating that she will be playing an interesting role and that it will be a turning point in the film. Now, Nagarjuna has informed fans that Sam has wrapped up her parts for the film! Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a picture and also informed the people about this.

In the picture, we see a happy Sam holding an umbrella and Nag looking cheerful on the sets. The two sure look extremely happy and this gives us a hint that the chemistry between the two in the film will be absolutely delightful! The makers have also released a bunch of photos from the shooting spots and informed everyone that Rakul Preet Singh and Nag have both finished their month-long schedule in Portugal! The film is touted to be a romantic comedy and it will be interesting to see this pair sharing the screen-space. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, Manmadhudu 2 will be his second directorial after Chi La Sow.

The film has a huge ensemble cast that includes Akshara Gowda, Lakshmi, Devadarshini, Jhansi and Vennela Kishore, apart from others. The pictures shared by the makers show some fun moments from the sets and it sure seems that the film will be entertaining to watch too! The new schedule of the film will start in Hyderabad, soon. Chaithan Bharadwaj of RX100 fame is composing the music for this film. Nagarjuna and P Kiran are jointly producing this movie. Nag has also been sharing many videos and pictures from the sets and the gym, which is making fans even more eager to watch the film when it hits the screens.