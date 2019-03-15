Samantha Akkineni wraps up O Baby, the Telugu remake of hit Korean movie Miss Granny!

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in the bilingual horror flick U Turn. She got rave reviews for the film and we are all set to see her next in Majili and O Baby! While Majili is with her husband Naga Chaitanya, reportedly she will be playing dual roles in O Baby! The film, which is said to be an official remake of the Korean drama Miss Granny, has finally wrapped its shoot. Both Samantha and the director Nandini Reddy, took to their social media pages to announce this update.

Director Nandini wrote that the film’s shoot has been wrapped and added that this is one of the most enjoyable films she has worked on. She also wrote that she cannot wait to show this film to the audience. Samantha meanwhile took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and wrote a long emotional message along with it. She mentioned that she was very grateful to God, the universe and all the people who have helped her along the way in her career. She also added that despite taking some time to establish her career, she felt satisfied at this point. She went on to add that she is extremely happy to have wrapped up yet another film and that the director had given her the most favourite character to play!

Directed by Nandini Reddy, this film is produced by Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Pictures. Reportedly, Naga Shaurya is also playing a crucial role in the film.