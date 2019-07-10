In Com Staff July 10 2019, 5.59 pm July 10 2019, 5.59 pm

Samantha Akkineni has been flooring one and all with her nuanced performance in the recently released Oh! Baby directed by Nandini Reddy. The film is a remake of the Korean flick Miss Granny and is a cute tale of a seventy-year-old woman (played by Lakshmi) who gets her twenty-four-year-old body back. Samantha playing the younger version with the body language of the old woman was fantastic in the film. Meanwhile, the effervescent actress who is very active in social media has shared a picture in her Instagram account with the note that said that the best fighter is never angry.

Take a look at her post below:

Samantha was dressed in a white outfit of Preetham Jukalker with Anamika Khan’s earrings and make-up done by Sadhna Singh. Her pictures appear to be as aesthetic as possible. But what drew the netizens to this picture was her post rather than her looks. Samantha had mentioned that the best fighter is never angry. People drew a conclusion that her post had taunted the recent comment of Kabir Singh/Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga’s interview wherein he said that when you are deeply in love and connection with a woman, there is always the liberty of slapping her. This comment had the feminist hackles raising and all hell broke loose.