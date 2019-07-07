In Com Staff July 07 2019, 11.48 am July 07 2019, 11.48 am

Piracy has been rampant in the film industry for quite a long time and there just seems to be no way to root it out at all. A famous proverb in Tamil goes, "The concept of robbery cannot be abolished unless the robbers themselves decide to turn over a new leaf!" We guess this proverb holds good for piracy too. Well, with the evolution of technology, piracy, too, has only strengthened its roots. Earlier, there used to be videocassettes of movies which then turned into CDs, which in turn became DVDs and then came the torrents. With the advent of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet even on mobiles, people who indulge in piracy are having a field day for they can now download whole movies right onto their phones itself.

The latest movie to be affected by piracy is Samantha Akkineni's Oh! Baby, which released just this Friday i.e., July 5, 2019. This movie, directed by BV Nandini Reddy and starring Samantha, Lakshmi, Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad and Rao Ramesh among others, has been getting rave reviews from all quarters. However, this has not helped the movie against becoming a victim of piracy. There are many illegal websites which offer options to download pirated copies of movies and the most notorious among them is Tamil Rockers, who make a mockery of all the hard work put in by the hundreds and thousands of people who work in making a film come to life. This website almost mirrors the actual release of the movie and despite getting blocked several times, resurfaces with a new extension. Even the blocked links of this website are opened as soon as they change their extension.