Darshana Devi July 05 2019, 2.35 pm July 05 2019, 2.35 pm

One of the most-anticipated films of the South industry, Oh! Baby, opened in theatres on Friday, July 5. The film stars Samantha Akkineni as the lead and chronicles the story of a 70-year-old single mother who gets transformed into a younger lady. The madness around the film has already been seen as fans, earlier, hurdled up outside the theatres and also displayed a huge cut out of Samantha outside one of the movie halls in Hyderabad. Now, it’s time to see how the movie turned up for fans. Fans who have already watched it are sharing their analyses on Twitter and going by them, we can say that the film has garnered rave reviews.

One of the viewers stated that the film has its heart in the ‘right place’ but has ‘spacing issues’. He labelled the star cast of the film as ‘excellent’ and added that Samantha was ‘supremely confident’. Another Twitter user lauded the director of the film, Nandini Reddy, by calling her the ‘captain of the ship’ and said that the songs of the film are impressive too. “The brand of ‘Samantha’, does it again!” wrote one mentioning that the film is a roller-coaster of fun and tons of emotions. There’s one fan who called it a film for ‘every generation’ while another, termed it as a ‘must watch’.

Take a look at some Twitter reactions of Oh! Baby below:

#OhBaby - Has it’s heart in the right place despite some pacing issues! Nandini nails it with the emotions in the film... The star cast is excellent with a supremely confident Samantha in the lead! Lakshmi Garu, Rajendra Prasad Garu and Rao Ramesh Garu are in top form! — Varun Kilaru (@varunkilaru) July 4, 2019

#OhBabyreview 🔥🔥🔥@nandureddy4u u are the captain of the ship which named as #OhBaby.@Samanthaprabhu2 entertain us.. We safely had a fun ride with u.. 😍❤ Songs everything❤🔥 My rating will be 4/5 🔥❤👌 Swathi aka once again superrbbb😍😎@SureshProdns@gurufilms1 — ❤OhBaby Day ❤ (@Jessica_OhBaBy_) July 5, 2019

The brand of ‘Samantha’, does it again! With too much fun and a ton of emotions, this film is a wonderful roller coaster, which anyone would enjoy happily 🙂 Everything fell perfectly in place, for this film. Hats off to Nandini Reddy Mam! #OhBabyreview #ohbabymovie pic.twitter.com/cxylb3jt64 — Harsha Vardhan (BHV) (@harsha_bhv) July 5, 2019

Oh what a movie “oh baby” #OhBaby @Samanthaprabhu2 Just watched this crazy yet an important film made for every generation! My grand mom loved it! #OhBabyreview pic.twitter.com/oLZCxkfeAU — Karun Chennuri (@karunchennuri) July 5, 2019

There is only one woman superstar in TFI. #OhBabyOnJuly5 is a emotional ride. Must watch! @Samanthaprabhu2 outstanding ever before #OhBabyreview — Gopi Talluri (@TalluriGopi7) July 5, 2019

There are other actresses and there is @Samanthaprabhu2 , a class apart what makes her stand out? Watch #OhBaby Samantha continues her winning streak! #OhBabyFromToday #OhBabyreview OhBaby One Word Review: A JOY RIDE https://t.co/114AvoAJ9A — Reshmi A R (@Reshmi_AR) July 5, 2019