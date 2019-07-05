One of the most-anticipated films of the South industry, Oh! Baby, opened in theatres on Friday, July 5. The film stars Samantha Akkineni as the lead and chronicles the story of a 70-year-old single mother who gets transformed into a younger lady. The madness around the film has already been seen as fans, earlier, hurdled up outside the theatres and also displayed a huge cut out of Samantha outside one of the movie halls in Hyderabad. Now, it’s time to see how the movie turned up for fans. Fans who have already watched it are sharing their analyses on Twitter and going by them, we can say that the film has garnered rave reviews.
One of the viewers stated that the film has its heart in the ‘right place’ but has ‘spacing issues’. He labelled the star cast of the film as ‘excellent’ and added that Samantha was ‘supremely confident’. Another Twitter user lauded the director of the film, Nandini Reddy, by calling her the ‘captain of the ship’ and said that the songs of the film are impressive too. “The brand of ‘Samantha’, does it again!” wrote one mentioning that the film is a roller-coaster of fun and tons of emotions. There’s one fan who called it a film for ‘every generation’ while another, termed it as a ‘must watch’.
Take a look at some Twitter reactions of Oh! Baby below:
The film is an official adaptation of Korean drama Miss Granny and will see Samantha in a never-seen-before avatar. The expectations of the film have been sky-high as the original film garnered a tremendous amount of positive response. It also stars veteran actress Lakshmi and Naga Shaurya in key roles and will see Chiranjeevi star Teja Sajja making a comeback after a huge gap.