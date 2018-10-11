Samantha and Nag Chaitanya start shooting for their next, together!

After her successful outing with U-Turn which turned out to be a hit in both the Tamil and the Telugu industries, Samantha and her hubby Nag Chaitanya had taken off on a holiday to Ibiza to celebrate their win and their wedding anniversary. Back home after the vacay, the couple have now joined the sets of Majili, the new film in which they are paired opposite each other.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame, the film has gone on floors in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Though the second female lead has been decided, the team is yet to make a formal announcement on the name.

Majili is said to throw light on the post-marital relationship issues faced by a couple. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who have been looking out for a good script to feature in, have zeroed in on this as they felt it would connect with the audiences. This is the fourth time that the actor and actress are teaming up on screen, after Ye Maya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Manam.

While Nag Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his action thriller Savyasachi, Samantha will simultaneously work on her other film which is touted to be a remake of the Korean comedy Miss Granny.