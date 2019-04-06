Samantha and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili takes a flying start at the box office

Lmk April 06 2019, 5.27 pm April 06 2019, 5.27 pm

Majili, the latest Samantha - Naga Chaitanya starrer directed by Shiva Nirvana, has taken a fantastic start at the box office. The reviews are great and the public word of mouth is also extremely positive for this romance drama. It looks like a blockbuster already, and a great start to the summer indeed for Tollywood. The worldwide opening day share of the film is more than Rs 7.3 crore; the total breakeven share is Rs 21 crore. The film has done more than 30% recovery on its opening day itself. The Day 1 Telugu states share of the film is Rs 5.25 crore. Majili is expected to have a great weekend, with the Ugadi festive mood adding to the film’s craze at the box office.

Samantha is thrilled with the opening and she has been very active on her social media accounts sharing all the positivity with her followers. After Super Deluxe, Majili marks one more memorable outing for the pretty actress. She will be looking to extend this success streak with her next comedy film, O Baby Yentha Sakkagunnave!

Naga Chaitanya will be breathing easy after this fantastic opening; which is also his career best. He was badly in need of a comeback at the box office and Majili has delivered the goods in style for the ‘Yuva Samrat’. Majili is another combination hit for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya after their earlier blockbusters such as Manam and Ye Maya Chesave. We will know the magnitude of this success in the coming days and weeks.